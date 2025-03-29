Dallas weather: Chance of storms this weekend

The Brief There is a chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday in DFW. Coverage will be small, but the storms that do form could be strong to severe. Hail and wind are the greatest threats.



This weekend there is a chance for storms in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Saturday Forecast: Chance of storms late

Timeline:

Low clouds will be widespread this morning as south winds have brought in a layer of Gulf moisture.

Clouds will break later in the day. In DFW, you should see start to see the sun around noon for so.

This afternoon will be quiet.

The sun will allow us to get into the 80s. We will have some gusty winds between 25 and 30 miles per hour, but there should not be storm issues with a decent cap in place.

The first risk for storms will be this evening as a dry line moves in to our west and a reasonably strong disturbance works to weaken the cap after sunset.

Scattered, but severe storms would develop if the cap breaks, but they would quickly race to the east.

If storms do develop they would likely be between 8 or 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The best chances would be from the DFW area to the west and north. There is a risk of hail and high winds.

If you have a garage, use it tonight just in case.

Sunday Forecast: Morning, evening storm risk

Timeline:

A second disturbance will move in from the hill country in the early hours on Sunday morning.

We have the risk set at 20-30 percent. If the storms do form, the coverage will not be high, but there is a risk of hail.

After the morning storms, we will heat back into the 80s ahead of a cold front dropping down from Oklahoma.

The front is expected to arrive in the late afternoon hours. A broken line of storms will develop, especially from Dallas east into the early evening hours from about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The storms that do form would be capable of hail and high winds.

Overall, storms will not be widespread, but the ones that do form will have some severe potential.

Storm chances will return later in the week.