Pop-up storms cause unexpected damage in North Texas

Storms brought much-needed rain to parts of North Texas on Tuesday. There was also a bit of unexpected damage.

FOX 4 viewer Mack McCurry shared video of rain falling in Hudson Oaks in Parker County, about 25 miles west of Fort Worth.

That area saw almost a half-inch of rain in about 30 minutes around 6:30 p.m.

The scattered storms also brought a double rainbow to Godley in Johnson County.

The phenomenon is relatively common in the afternoon because light doesn’t escape the raindrop after the first reflection. Instead, it reflects off the raindrop’s surface a second time.

When the storms blew through Fort Worth, viewer Ryan Watters in Fort Worth said a large branch broke from his tree.

And in the Fort Worth suburb of Cleburne, a downburst of wind ripped part of the roof off an E-Z Mart convenience store.

The fire department said no one was hurt.

7-Day Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, North Texans can expect two more hot and humid days with spotty showers.

Then, the weekend brings cooler temperatures, clouds, and better chances for showers and storms.

By Labor Day, an upper-level disturbance is expected to bring higher rain chances and even lower temperatures.

With highs in the upper 80s, it’s a sign that fall can’t be too far away.