Dallas Weather: Severe storms, tornadoes possible this week

The Brief Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, warm, and humid with storm chances for some in the evenings. Wednesday is the day to be weather-aware. There is a flooding and tornado risk for all of North Texas. Thursday could be the one quiet day for the week.



Warm and humid weather will eventually lead to showers and storms in North Texas. Severe storms are also in the forecast later in the week.

Monday Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Monday will start windy, warm, and humid with low clouds. Temperatures will be in the 80s by the afternoon.

A dry line out in West Texas will likely bring strong storms to that area on Monday night. Those storms will weaken as they reach North Texas.

Some showers and storms are still possible until about midnight, especially west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday, with lots of clouds and humid air during the day. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Storms could develop on Tuesday night to the west and north. Some will have a wind and hail risk.

Wednesday Forecast

The real concern is Wednesday for all of North Texas.

With little to no cap in place, storms will move into Texas and Oklahoma during the day with flood and tornado risks.

Wednesday is the day you’ll want to be weather-aware.

7-Day Forecast

Thursday is the one day this week that looks to be quiet.

Then Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have low rain and storm chances.