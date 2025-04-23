Dallas weather: More than 200 lightning strikes hit DFW as storms move through

article

The Brief More than 200 lightning strikes were reported early Wednesday as storms moved across the DFW area. Parts of the Metroplex saw 2 inches of rain, prompting flash flood warnings in Tarrant County. Slight rain chances continue throughout the week.



Wednesday forecast: Rainy with flash flood warnings in Tarrant County

Parts of the Metroplex saw around 2 inches of rainfall within just a few hours Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service briefly issued flash flood warnings for portions of Tarrant and Dallas counties.

By midday, showers will shift eastward and move out of the Metroplex. It will stay warm and humid, with highs in the 80s.

Spotty showers are possible Wednesday night, but most rain is expected to return later this week.

Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend.

Thursday brings a 60% chance of storms with widespread rain likely. Showers and storms are also possible Friday, with a slight chance for rain Saturday morning.

The weekend will be warm, humid and breezy, with winds continuing through Monday.