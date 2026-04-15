Dallas Weather: Showers and storms expected on Wednesday

The Brief North Texas faces scattered showers and storms, with the highest severe weather risks northwest of the Metroplex. While the overall severe threat is low, any developed storms may produce damaging winds and hail before diminishing after sunset. Following a warm, dry break on Thursday and Friday, a new cold front will bring more rain and storms Saturday morning.



Wednesday could be another wet and stormy day in North Texas, with higher chances for severe weather later in the day.

Wednesday Forecast

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Another disturbance moves through on Wednesday with scattered showers and some storms.

The threat of severe weather is low, but not zero. If a storm develops, the greatest risks are damaging winds and hail, especially northwest of the Metroplex.

Any convection that develops will diminish after sunset.

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7-Day Forecast

Thursday is quiet and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. The break from the rain continues with drier conditions through Friday.

Then, another front moves through on Saturday morning, bringing showers and storms.

Behind the front, the region will dry out and cool off for the rest of the weekend. The active pattern continues into next week.