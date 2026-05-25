Mesquite man charged with capital murder, autopsy reveals 4-month-old's cause of death

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The Brief Jayeshaun Spencer, 24, was arrested after an autopsy ruled the death of a 4-month-old infant in his care a homicide. Medical examiners found massive, fatal skull fractures and broken bones that rejected Spencer's claims of an accidental fall. Spencer was already violating a family violence protective order at the time of the incident and is currently being held in custody.



A Mesquite man initially arrested for a protective order violation is now facing capital murder charges after an autopsy revealed a 4-month-old infant in his care died from massive, intentional blunt force trauma.

Capital murder charges

Jayeshaun Demonde Spencer, 24, was arrested Thursday by Mesquite police in connection with the death of Alayah Hogan. According to a newly released arrest warrant affidavit, Dallas County Medical Examiner Dr. Duscat ruled the child's death a homicide caused by a large skull fracture, noting the injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall.

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The backstory:

The investigation began on the afternoon of May 9, 2026, when emergency personnel were dispatched to the Lane Apartments in the 4005 block of Towne Crossing Boulevard. First responders arrived to find the infant unresponsive and gasping for air. The baby was airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where she was placed on life support. She was pronounced brain-dead six days later, on May 15.

According to the affidavit, Spencer was left alone to watch the infant while her biological mother, Alana Hogan, went to a garage sale. Spencer initially told investigators that he had propped a bottle up with a blanket for the baby, left her in a car seat, and went to use the restroom. He claimed he returned to find her gagging and turning purple.

However, medical scans quickly alerted investigators to a deeper pattern of abuse. Hospital staff discovered the infant had suffered multiple skull fractures in various stages of healing, a brain bleed, and a recently fractured leg. The subsequent autopsy confirmed a large, fatal skull fracture, two broken femurs, and a healing broken rib.

The affidavit also revealed that while Spencer was initially held in the Mesquite City Jail on the day of the incident, he called the child's mother and admitted he had an "accident" where he fell on top of the infant. The medical examiner explicitly rejected that explanation, stating the severe injuries required a level of force inconsistent with any accidental fall.

What they're saying:

"Alayah was such a bright and beautiful baby," said Alayah's mother Alana Hogan, in a statement to FOX 4. "She was very easygoing, tiny, and full of so much light. One thing that always stood out most about her was her big beautiful brown eyes. She was always smiling and giggling more than crying. She loved cuddling and falling asleep beside me. There’s so much more that could be said about her, but it’s so hard to put into words right now."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Alayah Watts (Source: Alana Hogan, Alayah's mother)

At the time of the medical emergency, officers discovered Spencer was actively violating a family violence protective order issued in March, which barred him from coming within 300 yards of Alana Hogan or her residence. He was arrested on the scene for the protective order violation before the capital murder warrant was issued this week.

In a bail request form, Detective N. Hopkins noted that Spencer was the common-law spouse of the victim's mother. Investigators filed the capital murder charge after concluding Spencer was the sole caregiver present at the time of the fatal assault and had provided multiple inconsistent statements to police.

Spencer remains in custody, and Child Protective Services has since taken custody of another young child who resided in the home.