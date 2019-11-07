Cold front moves into North Texas following morning rain

Rush-hour rain – heavy in some spots – will give way to cold air.

According to the FOX 4 Weather meteorologists, a cold front will plow through Thursday morning and drop the temperatures into the 40s for the rest of the day.

Gusty north winds and wind chills will make it feel near freezing outside by late afternoon.

The fairly widespread morning rain will become spottier later and exit in the early evening. North Texans will then wake up to clouds and temperatures in the 30s on Friday morning.

But the weekend looks nice. Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s and 70s with sunshine and a south wind.