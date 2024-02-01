Century-old 'Bonnie and Clyde' bridge in Texas washed away by flooded San Jacinto River

A metal bridge once used as a meeting place for an American bank-robbing duo during the Great Depression has been destroyed by recent rainfall in Texas .

The 114-year-old iron truss "Bonnie and Clyde" bridge collapsed into the overflowing San Jacinto River late last month in Conroe , located in Montgomery County.

Larry Foerster, chairman of the county's historical commission, discovered last Thursday that the old FM 2854 bridge had washed away due to the flooding .

MYSTERIOUS BLOB CAPTURED ON TEXAS RADAR COULD HAVE MILITARY CONNECTION

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CONROE, TEXAS - JANUARY 25: A historic metal truss bridge along FM 2854 known as the Bonnie and Clyde Bridge is shown Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Conroe. It collapsed into the San Jacinto River from floodwaters overnight. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

About 5 inches of rainfall were recorded in Conroe for three days since the previous Monday.

"In spite of good faith efforts to save the old frail bridge, sadly the cost of restoration was prohibitive," Foerster told FOX Weather. "So the memory of the old bridge is figuratively, and literally, being washed away."

The bridge was constructed in 1910, according to county and state records, and served as the old Highway 105 bridge running from Conroe to Montgomery.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A photograph of Bonnie and Clyde. Bonnie Elizabeth Parker (1910-1934) and Clyde Chestnut Barrow (1909-1934) American criminals who travelled around the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression. (Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

During the 1930s, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, along with Clyde's cousin, Dude Barrow, held family reunions under the old one-lane bridge in Conroe, according to Foerster.