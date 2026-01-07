Trackdown: Scyene Road murders remain unsolved after two years

The Brief Dallas police are seeking four masked suspects who opened fire in a shopping center parking lot on Dec. 27, 2023. One victim, Jemarcus Irving, appeared to be the target, while the second victim, Morland Smith, was an innocent bystander. Investigators have released clear photos of the suspects’ clothing and their red Nissan Sentra; the shooters remain unidentified.



A double murder at the intersection of Saint Augustin and Scyene Road in Dallas was previously featured on Trackdown. It’s still unsolved two years later.

Trackdown: Scyene Road Murders

Morland Smith (left) and Jemarcus Irving (right)

What we know:

The murders happened around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2023 in front of a shopping center.

"A red Nissan Sentra enters the parking lot from Saint Augustine traveling westbound," said Det. Fernando Silva with the Dallas Police Department. "Pulled into the parking lot and four masked and covered up suspects exit the vehicle and begin shooting."

One of the victims, Jemarcus Irving, appeared to be the target. The other, Morland Smith, was simply in the wrong at the wrong time.

"Review of the video and talking to witnesses, it was pretty clear that Morland Smith was not the target. And it looked like Jemarcus may have been the target," Det. Silva said. "At that point, the suspects retreat back into their vehicle and then exit the shopping center and then continue going westbound on Scyene."

What they're saying:

Staphanie Smith is still hoping for justice after her brother’s murder.

"Morland was laid back. He was quiet. He would joke a lot. He’s never really got into any trouble or nothing like that," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What you can do:

Police and the victim’s family are pleading for tips from the public, especially related to clear pictures of the suspects as they get out of the Nissan with guns.

"You can see clothing, the style of the shoes, the pants and the hoodies that they’re wearing. Kind of gauge their height and weight a little bit of a physical description as well," Silva said.

Tipsters can contact the detective at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.

The detective believes the pictures are clear enough for people who know the suspects to recognize them.

"If you know something, please say something because people say it all the time. Because you could be in this position and somebody you know and hold back information," the victim’s sister said.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make 216 arrests.