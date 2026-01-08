Fort Worth may double spacing requirements to limit certain store clusters

The Brief Fort Worth leaders are proposing zoning changes to limit clusters of liquor stores, payday lenders, and smoke shops. The plan would double spacing requirements to 1,000 feet, with stricter buffers near schools and parks. City officials say the move targets future development, with a public hearing set for Jan. 13.



Fort Worth leaders are proposing zoning changes that would limit the development of certain businesses.

They want to prevent too many liquor stores, payday lenders and smoke shops "clustering" in a single neighborhood.

Fort Worth proposes zoning change

Fort Worth City Hall

What we know:

The details of this particular zoning change have been in the works since mid-2025, and some call it long overdue.

An informal report at the city council’s work session Tuesday updated key points. The new language would increase spacing requirements from 500 feet to 1,000 feet between the identified types of businesses.

The proposal calls for smoke shops, under a specific categorization, to have an even larger buffer from schools, parks, houses of worship and day care centers.

The proposal on the table is something advocates have complained about for decades in low-income neighborhoods.

Community advocate weighs in

What they're saying:

Cory Session is a community advocate and life-long southside Fort Worth resident. He believes the zoning change is a long time coming.

"There’s like three within one mile. Within one mile of me, I can take you to three smoke shops. I can take you to several liquor stores," Session said.

Session believes the proposal could be even more strict.

"It can lead to a detriment, bring influences," Session said. "To simply change it from 500 feet to 1,000 feet… In my opinion, it should be 1,000 yards."

Fort Worth smoke shop

City Council opinion

Councilman Chris Nettles' district includes parts of East Berry Street. He points out established businesses would be unaffected, but moving forward, the zoning changes would benefit areas where growth is happening rapidly.

"It’s gotten closer to our schools. Some of our children are walking home from school, and they’re having a walk through certain areas where people are hanging out, and we’re trying to prevent that as well," Nettles said.

What's next:

The city’s zoning commission will hold a public hearing on this matter Jan. 13. The council is expected to vote on the measure Jan. 27.