Dallas ICE protestors hit the streets following deadly Minnesota shooting

Hundreds of protesters marched through Downtown Dallas on Tuesday night to oppose ICE, just one day after the fatal shooting involving a federal ICE agent in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests.

What we know:

The protest began as a rally with speakers but later moved into the streets, where demonstrators marched roughly a mile through downtown with a police escort before returning to Dallas City Hall.

An estimated 400 to 500 people gathered outside Dallas City Hall, far exceeding organizers’ expectations.

FOX 4's David Sentendrey was in attendance and reported the demonstration remained mostly peaceful, with no reported injuries or arrests. Dallas police maintained a visible but limited presence, including officers on standby nearby and mounted units in the area, authorities said.

Local perspective:

The Dallas protesters voiced anger over the Minneapolis shooting and broader practices conducted by ICE agents.

They distributed whistles to participants, encouraging residents to use them in their neighborhoods to alert others when ICE agents are present.

By late evening, the crowd had begun to thin, though some protesters remained at City Hall chanting and speaking through megaphones.

Minneapolis ICE Shooting

The backstory:

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed in Minnesota by an ICE agent. Federal officials are claiming the agent acted in self-defense, but Minnesota leaders disagree.

Witnesses told FOX Local that Good got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, the witness said.

Another witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."