Trackdown: Police seek armed robber of family-owned Fort Worth food mart

The Brief Fort Worth police are searching for a man who robbed a family-owned food mart at gunpoint on Oct. 25. Investigators released surveillance video and audio, urging the public to identify the suspect by his distinct voice. Anyone recognizing the man or his voice is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4378, referencing case #250080739.



Fort Worth police hope you can help identify the man who robbed a family-owned food mart at gunpoint on Saturday.

They say the suspect's voice is distinct enough that it may help aid in his capture.

Fort Worth food mart robbery

Fort Worth robbery: Trackdown

What we know:

The incident happened at a business on the corner of Granbury Road and South Hulen Street around 11:56 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage telling the cashier to hand over all the money in the register.

He can be seen in the video wearing a banana and puffy jacket while pointing a gun at the counter clerk. He can be heard demanding all the hundreds from the register and threatening to shoot the clerk.

Fort Worth police note that the suspect's voice can be clearly heard in the surveillance video, which they hope will help someone who knows the man recognize him and assist police in his capture.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"The tone in his voice and how he's demanding, somebody's going to pick up on that very easily," said Fort Worth officer Buddy Calzada.

Fort Worth robbery: Trackdown

What you can do:

Anyone who thinks they may know the suspect can call 817-392-4378 and mention case number 250080739.