The Tex Factor: The Future's on Track
Trinity Metro's TEXRail and Trinity Rail Express are redefining commuter travel. The T.R.E. is North Texas' first commuter rail service and features the only double-decker train in DFW, while the TEXRail trains are so high-tech, its mechanics use more laptops than tools to maintain the trains. Plus, we talk to a TEXRail conductor to learn about her journey to become an engineer. Get a rare look at how these trains operate and discover why railroads still are a vital part of North Texas.