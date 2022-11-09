The Tex Factor: Whiskey Business

When you think of bourbon, you think of Kentucky, but when you think of TX bourbon, you can’t help but think about Texas - It’s literally in the name, "TX Whiskey."

THE TEX FACTOR travels to Whiskey Ranch and learns about its history, moving from downtown Fort Worth to the historic (and closed) 18-hole Glen Garden Country Club Golf Course frequented by legends Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, and Sandra Palmer in the 1930s.

The distillery’s 50-foot copper column still is as much an art piece as it is a work horse, helping to distill thousands of bottles of bourbon and blended whiskey each year. We'll show you how the award-winning bourbon is made and take you on a tour of the 112-acre property which includes a golf course, stocked lake, a stocked tavern, a barrel breezeway, a huge store and a "secret room."

The property is as unique as some of the bottle designs, and one of those bottles helps fund the Boot Campaign, which benefits veterans. Their mixologist teaches you how to make some great mixed drinks using TX Whiskey and shows you how to properly taste bourbon. Plus, learn why one of the Fort Worth whiskey maker's lead distillers, a Marine war veteran, is so proud to work for TX Whiskey.