The Tex Factor: TrainTopia!

20,000 man-hours and more than a million dollars went into making TrainTopia a North Texas destination spot for train lovers and history buffs.

This G-Scale train layout at The Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco, Texas, features seven rail lines, hundreds of miniature cars and people, a drive-in theater, and beautiful scenic views of the southwest in the 1960s.

The Tex Factor takes you on board this magnificent train layout and gives you a view of its history you won’t get anywhere else.