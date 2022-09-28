The Tex Factor: The Texas Music Mecca

What's your favorite music? Jazz? Rock? Pop? Soul? Polka? Whatever you like, no matter how unusual--you'll probably find it at Josey Records in Dallas. It's the largest Independent record store in Texas and one of the largest in America.

Josey Records is leading a vinyl revolution, and new generations are discovering the art of the album cover and the romance of the record experience. The store owners credit their love of records to their former employer and mentor, the late Bill Wisener.

In fact, part of the store is a shrine to Bill's Records.

LINK: www.joseyrecords.com