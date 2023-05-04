The Tex Factor: Telling the Real History

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum tells the real history of the West that Hollywood movies and many books left out.

The Tex Factor takes you to Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards to see the museum’s collection of clothing, weapons, artwork, tools, and saddles used by famous Native Americans, Buffalo Soldiers, and Hall of Fame cowboys and cowgirls of color.

Learn how the U.S. military’s Tuskegee Airmen and WASP programs were started, why they were so successful, and how those war heroes were left behind after the war.

