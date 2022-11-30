The Tex Factor: Dallas Sumo Club

Sumo wrestling in Texas? Our state is becoming a big hub for the sport, and the Dallas Sumo Club is a huge part of it, hosting free training seminars and competitive state-wide tournaments.

The Tex Factor entered a local Dohyo (Sumo ring) to learn who is doing it and why. Founder Corey Morrison tells us why he started the club and why Texas is the perfect place for Sumo.

From former MMA fighters to hedge fund managers, the array of North Texas men and women participating in this traditional Japanese sport is fascinating. Learn some Sumo wrestling moves, traditional Japanese Sumo phrases and watch Texas Sumo wrestlers from around the state come together and compete for the gold in North Texas’ first-ever sanctioned Sumo tournament.

