The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth

Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas.

Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.

They gave The Tex Factor an explosive look at how they mine, which really means they blew stuff up for us. But their sustainability record is the real story. They have more than 50 employees and nearly zero waste, thanks to their unique recycling programs.

And what do you do when you have millions of pounds of poo piling up? The Dallas Zoo told us how they teamed up with Silver Creek to turn their "poo problem" into a "poo solution" that gives back to the community.

Learn More: Silver Creek Materials