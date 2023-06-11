Expand / Collapse search

The Tex Factor: The Texas Theater

By Chris Ivey
Published 
The Tex Factor
FOX 4

The Tex Factor: The Texas Theater

The 127-year-old venue in Waxahachie was destroyed by fire several times, but Texans have always brought it back to life. The Tex Factor shows you the theater's past, thriving present and what is in store in the future.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - The Texas Theater in Waxahachie, one of the oldest theaters in Texas, has had its share of tragedies. 

The 127-year-old venue was destroyed by fire several times, but Texans always brought it back to life. 

It provided decades of entertainment and memories, but in 2012 it was closed and lay dormant for many years. That is, until a young Waxahachie businessman bought the theater and returned it to life. 

The Tex Factor shows you the theater’s past, how it's thriving in the present, and what the new owner, Jon Garrett, is doing to move it into the future. 

More on the Texas Theater here: thetxtheater.com