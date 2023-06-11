The Tex Factor: The Texas Theater

The Texas Theater in Waxahachie, one of the oldest theaters in Texas, has had its share of tragedies.

The 127-year-old venue was destroyed by fire several times, but Texans always brought it back to life.

It provided decades of entertainment and memories, but in 2012 it was closed and lay dormant for many years. That is, until a young Waxahachie businessman bought the theater and returned it to life.

The Tex Factor shows you the theater’s past, how it's thriving in the present, and what the new owner, Jon Garrett, is doing to move it into the future.

More on the Texas Theater here: thetxtheater.com