Crash leaves semi-truck dangling over I-35W in Fort Worth amid heavy rain

Multiple lanes are closed on I-35W near Everman Parkway in Fort Worth after a semi-truck struck the highway barrier and was left dangling over the guardrail.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as heavy rain swept through the area, which may have contributed to the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ I-35w Semi-Truck Dangles Over Hwy

Initially, the semi-truck was nearly vertical over the edge of the overpass. Crews have since moved it to a horizontal position, but cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Everman Parkway is fully closed, and the two right lanes of I-35W are also closed as crews work to clear the scene.