The Tex Factor: Stomp Wars

Stomp Wars is the nation’s largest youth stepping competition, and this year’s battle in North Texas was bigger than ever.

TV and Radio personality Rock T, who founded the competition, shows who walked away with the big prize and how the sport of Stepping is changing students' lives.

The Tex Factor follows two North Texas high schools to determine if their step teams have what it takes to stomp out the competition.

Learn more about Stomp Wars here: https://stompwars.com/

Watch The Tex Factor Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on FOX 4 and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. on KDFI 27.