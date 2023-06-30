The Tex Factor: My Dad, The Duke

Experience John Wayne like never before.

The Duke’s youngest daughter, Marisa Wayne, takes The Tex Factor on a personalized tour of the exhibit, located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

As she winds her way through the 10,000-square-foot experience, she shares personal memories of her dad, from being with him on movie sets to being next to him on his hospital bed where he passed away from cancer more than 40 years ago.

She shows off pictures, home videos, movie outfits, and their family car with a custom roof to fit John’s cowboy hat while he was driving.

You’ll see hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the iconic film star’s life and learn how the John Wayne name is helping thousands of cancer patients each year.

The Tex Factor was there to celebrate his 116th birthday on John Wayne Day.

To learn more about John Wayne: An American Experience click here.