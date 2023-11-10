Texas To-Do List: Sidecar Social

If you're looking for a place to watch the game, play a game, eat, drink, and even sing karaoke, Sidecar Social is the place for you. The new 20,000-square-foot venue is located at The Star in Frisco, and it has something for everyone.

"Sidecar Social is a little bit of everything. We are first a restaurant, then we turn into a bar. We're an entertainment facility. Lunch turns into happy hour, and the next thing you know, there's a band on the stage, so that's Sidecar Social," said Johnny Steward, the General Manager of Sidecar Social.

The newest venue is the second location for Sidecar Social.

"The new location here in Frisco, we're part of the Star. It was a natural kind of easy connect being part of the Cowboys headquarters. What we learned in Addison is that people love the sports aspect with the TV packages that we have. It was just a great fit," said Steward.

Not a sports fan? No problem. Sidecar Social is so big, you can find multiple locations within the venue that fit the vibe you're looking for.

"Friday nights, we have a live band. We do live band karaoke on Wednesday nights, which is a lot of fun. Then we have the outdoor patio that's enclosed so weather doesn't affect us there and then we have some nice little cabanas and private spots that are outside as well. And then the upstairs is a completely different adventure. A little bit more private setting, little more lounge-y. Our motto is ‘Go all out’. And that's what we do. We just adapt to what the guest is wanting and what's going on in for that particular day. So, if it's a sports day, we're a sports bar. If it's a band night, we're a band place, If it's a DJ, we're the club. So, we do a little bit of everything," said Steward.

Sidecar Social is also family-friendly during the day. All are welcomed, even your four-legged friends, but you'll need to bring them home before the party starts.

"It is family friendly. Our main room at night after 8 p.m., we do go 21 and up. During the day is a great time to bring the family in. The patio is dog friendly as well," said Steward.

Make sure to bring your appetite because their food and drink menu is quite impressive.

"Our menu is its American food. We have a traditional bar menu, wings, burgers, fries, but we also scratch made. So, we amp it up a little bit. We've got like a braised rib dish, a salmon dish. We do flatbreads as well. So, we kind of run the gamut on the American style food. Then you move over to the bar where we have handcrafted drinks as well," said Steward.

They also have brunch on the weekends, along with countless other events. If you want to know what's coming up on their calendar, they list everything on their social media.

"Expect some great hospitality, some great service, great food, great drinks. It's a really cool atmosphere because ultimately, it's so interactive that you just you meet people even though you didn't come in with them," said Steward.

