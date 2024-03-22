Texas To-Do List: Game Theory

A family game night doesn't have to be in the confines of your home. Game Theory in Fort Worth has more than 500 games for you to choose from.

"Game Theory is a restaurant and bar. We have a board game concept, so we try to invite everyone in to kind of have family game night without the pressure of cooking and cleaning," said John Michael Johnson, the general manager of Game Theory.

The library of games is frequently growing with new options.

"We try to keep our finger on the pulse of what's going on and the board game world. So, we try to bring in new games that are exciting that you see on TikTok or other board game conventions and things like that," said Johnson.

Each game is categorized and labeled, so you'll have an easier time trying to find what genre you are looking for.

"Everything from your party card games that are great for large groups, to games that are just one on one. We have some good date night games. We have some games that require a lot of strategy, but really everything under the sun," Johnson explained.

The upkeep for these board games may come at a cost, but there is a way to bypass their fees.

"There is a $2.50 library fee. However, if you join our loyalty club, which is totally free, the next time and every other time you come after that, it's totally free to play," Johnson said.

If you need help learning the rules for a new game, you can ask a game guru.

"The game guru is going to get you set up, kind of teach you how to win and what a turn would look like and then kind of let you go in the sense of developing your own strategy," Johnson said.

Game Theory is a family-friendly location, but not all the games are for kids.

If you work up an appetite, or want to celebrate a win a drink, they have you covered.

"Our kitchen, I would say, is about 90% a scratch kitchen. We're known for our little mini savory pies. Those are completely made in-house. Our bar is a craft cocktail bar. We've won ‘Best Cocktail in Cowtown’ a couple of years ago," Johnson said.

You can eat and drink while you play, just remember to use your napkin.

"In the world of board game restaurants, table space is hot real estate. So, there's a lot of times people have these huge games out and we're trying to figure out where to put the food. We have some really cool drink carriers that sit on the side of your table or at least get those out of the way. We just ask that you try to keep your fingers clean when you're playing the games," Johnson said.

If you would like to check out Game Theory head to 804 S Main St, Fort Worth or visit gametheorytx.com.

If you would like to check out Game Theory head to 804 S Main St, Fort Worth or visit gametheorytx.com.




