Texas To-Do List: Birthday deals, freebies

The Texas To-Do List is celebrating one year of fun and unusual activities across North Texas. To celebrate, we put together a list of the deals that you can get on your birthday.

Arby’s

Register with Arby’s, and get a free milkshake on your birthday.

Auntie Anne’s

Join Pretzel Perks, and get a free pretzel on your birthday.

AMC Theaters

You can get a free large popcorn during your birthday month by becoming an AMC Stubs Insider. If you are a Premier or A-List member, you will also be eligible for a free large fountain drink.

Baskin-Robbins

When you sign up for the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club, you get a free 2.5-oz. scoop.

Benihana

Members of The Chef's Table program will get a speciall $30 birthday certificate.

Black Bear Diner

The Black Bear Diner is offers free Bearthday Breakfast for people who join their rewards program.

BJ’s Brewhouse

Join Premier Rewards Plus and get a free birthday pizookie. This warm cookie skillet with ice cream is the perfect birthday treat.

Buffalo Wild Wings

You can get a free order of wings during your birthday month by joining the Blazin’ Rewards Program .

Chick Fil A

Join the Chick-fil-A One app to receive a special birthday reward. This reward is valid for up to 30 days.

Chili’s

You can get a free birthday dessert by joining the My Chili’s Rewards program. You will also get a free order of chips and salsa as a sign up bonus.

Chipotle

Join the Chipotle rewards program to get a free order of chips and guacamole when you make a purchase of $5 or more on your birthday. But it doesn't stop there. Once you sign up, you will also get a free order of chips and your choice of queso blanco, guacamole, or salsa when you make your first purchase.

Cold Stone Creamery

Join the My Cold Stone Club Rewards program and receive a free ice cream treat on your birthday. Add multiple mix-ins to make this the ultimate birthday ice cream creation.

Cheesecake Factory

Get a birthday freebie when you sign up for their email!

Dairy Queen

Blizzard Fan Club members get a sweet surprise every year on their birthday.

Dunkin' Donuts

Join Dunkin' Donuts DD Perks Rewards program to receive a free beverage of your choice on your birthday.

Dutch Bros. Coffee

You get a free birthday drink when you download the Dutch Bros app.

Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear's Famously You Rewards program will give you a $5 gift certificate for your birthday.

Firehouse Subs

Get a free medium sub of your choice on your birthday when you join the Firehouse Rewards program. This offer is available for six days following your birthday.

IHOP

You can get a free stack of pancakes on your birthday by signing up for the MyIHOP club.

Jamba Juice

Join the Jamba Insider Rewards program, and get a free small smoothie or juice!

Jersey Mike's Subs

Sign up for the email club to receive a free sub on your birthday.

Krispy Kreme

Sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards and receive a free original glazed dozen on your birthday. You’ll also receive a free donut of your choice once you sign up!

Maggiano’s

If you joing the Maggiano's e-club program you can get $10 off a $30 purchase.

McAlister’s Deli

Members of the McAlister's Rewards program can get a $5 off coupon

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Join the eClub for a free birthday bundtlet.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will give you a complimentary dessert with any purchase on your birthday. No sign up necessary.

Pinkberry

Get a free frozen yogurt on your birthday when you sign up for a Pinkcard or download the Pinkberry app.

Moe's Southwest Grill

You can get a free birthday burrito if you sign up for the restaurant's rewards program.

Sephora

Become a Sephora Beauty Insider to receive a free makeup or skincare gift during your birthday month.

Sonic

Get the MySonic app to receive a free small classic shake on your birthday!

Starbucks

Join Starbucks Rewards to get a free drink or food item of your choice on your birthday.

Subway

Score a free 6" sub and a cookie on your birthday by signing up for the Subway Rewards program .

Ulta Beauty

Join the Ulta Beauty Rewards program to receive a special free gift during your birthday month. As a member, you will also receive double points on all purchases during your birthday month.

Wingstop

Join Wingstop’s email club to receive a free order of their famous seasoned fries on your birthday.

