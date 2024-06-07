Texas To-Do List: Birthday deals, freebies
The Texas To-Do List is celebrating one year of fun and unusual activities across North Texas. To celebrate, we put together a list of the deals that you can get on your birthday.
Arby’s
Register with Arby’s, and get a free milkshake on your birthday.
Auntie Anne’s
Join Pretzel Perks, and get a free pretzel on your birthday.
AMC Theaters
You can get a free large popcorn during your birthday month by becoming an AMC Stubs Insider. If you are a Premier or A-List member, you will also be eligible for a free large fountain drink.
Baskin-Robbins
When you sign up for the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club, you get a free 2.5-oz. scoop.
Benihana
Members of The Chef's Table program will get a speciall $30 birthday certificate.
Black Bear Diner
The Black Bear Diner is offers free Bearthday Breakfast for people who join their rewards program.
BJ’s Brewhouse
Join Premier Rewards Plus and get a free birthday pizookie. This warm cookie skillet with ice cream is the perfect birthday treat.
Buffalo Wild Wings
You can get a free order of wings during your birthday month by joining the Blazin’ Rewards Program.
Chick Fil A
Join the Chick-fil-A One app to receive a special birthday reward. This reward is valid for up to 30 days.
Chili’s
You can get a free birthday dessert by joining the My Chili’s Rewards program. You will also get a free order of chips and salsa as a sign up bonus.
Chipotle
Join the Chipotle rewards program to get a free order of chips and guacamole when you make a purchase of $5 or more on your birthday. But it doesn't stop there. Once you sign up, you will also get a free order of chips and your choice of queso blanco, guacamole, or salsa when you make your first purchase.
Cold Stone Creamery
Join the My Cold Stone Club Rewards program and receive a free ice cream treat on your birthday. Add multiple mix-ins to make this the ultimate birthday ice cream creation.
Cheesecake Factory
Get a birthday freebie when you sign up for their email!
Dairy Queen
Blizzard Fan Club members get a sweet surprise every year on their birthday.
Dunkin' Donuts
Join Dunkin' Donuts DD Perks Rewards program to receive a free beverage of your choice on your birthday.
Dutch Bros. Coffee
You get a free birthday drink when you download the Dutch Bros app.
Famous Footwear
Famous Footwear's Famously You Rewards program will give you a $5 gift certificate for your birthday.
Firehouse Subs
Get a free medium sub of your choice on your birthday when you join the Firehouse Rewards program. This offer is available for six days following your birthday.
IHOP
You can get a free stack of pancakes on your birthday by signing up for the MyIHOP club.
Jamba Juice
Join the Jamba Insider Rewards program, and get a free small smoothie or juice!
Jersey Mike's Subs
Sign up for the email club to receive a free sub on your birthday.
Krispy Kreme
Sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards and receive a free original glazed dozen on your birthday. You’ll also receive a free donut of your choice once you sign up!
Maggiano’s
If you joing the Maggiano's e-club program you can get $10 off a $30 purchase.
McAlister’s Deli
Members of the McAlister's Rewards program can get a $5 off coupon
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Join the eClub for a free birthday bundtlet.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden will give you a complimentary dessert with any purchase on your birthday. No sign up necessary.
Pinkberry
Get a free frozen yogurt on your birthday when you sign up for a Pinkcard or download the Pinkberry app.
Moe's Southwest Grill
You can get a free birthday burrito if you sign up for the restaurant's rewards program.
Sephora
Become a Sephora Beauty Insider to receive a free makeup or skincare gift during your birthday month.
Sonic
Get the MySonic app to receive a free small classic shake on your birthday!
Starbucks
Join Starbucks Rewards to get a free drink or food item of your choice on your birthday.
Subway
Score a free 6" sub and a cookie on your birthday by signing up for the Subway Rewards program.
Ulta Beauty
Join the Ulta Beauty Rewards program to receive a special free gift during your birthday month. As a member, you will also receive double points on all purchases during your birthday month.
Wingstop
Join Wingstop’s email club to receive a free order of their famous seasoned fries on your birthday.
