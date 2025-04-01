Police arrest suspect in Lewisville murder of 21-year-old

article

The Brief Lewisville Police Department say 44-year-old Bobby Craig has been arrested in connection with the killing of Luis Tiant Kerby on February 17. Craig was taken into custody with the assistance of the Celina Police Department and Frisco Police Department. The case remains under investigation.



Lewisville police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on February 15.

The arrest

What they're saying:

The Lewisville Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Bobby Craig in connection with the February 15 killing of Luis Tiant Kerby in Lewisville.

Craig was taken into custody on a murder warrant with the assistance of the Celina Police Department and Frisco Police Department.

Craig has been transported to the Lewisville City Jail.

"We appreciate the support and coordination of our partner agencies in bringing this case to a significant milestone," said Officer Rachel Roberts of Lewisville Police Department.

February killing

The backstory:

Police say just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of South State Highway 121 Business.

When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man in the driver's seat of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives from the Lewisville Police Department took over the investigation late Saturday night and worked through the weekend, processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.

Lewisville Police Department will release no further details in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing proceedings.