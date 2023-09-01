Texas To-Do List: Best Maid Pickle Emporium

The Texas To-Do List has found the motherload of all things pickle-related, right here in North Texas.

The Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth is the place to be for all pickle enthusiasts.

"Best Maid Pickle Emporium is the Mecca of all things pickles and Best Maid. But it’s not just a retail store, it’s also a museum, it’s also a learning center, it talks about the history of Best Maid, so it’s a little bit of everything," said Elizabeth Dalton, the emporium's community outreach director.

His place is packed with every single type of pickle your heart desires, and maybe some you've never seen in stores.

"We decided to create this because we love our consumers so much. They’re incredibly loyal. So, this is kind of like a one-stop shop where they can find all the different pickle-flavored profiles that we make in one stop that maybe their local grocery stores don’t carry," said Dalton.

If you're looking for local brands, look no further. This 97-year-old company has kept its roots right here in Texas.

"We’re a very proud Texan family brand. We have a farming operation in Hill Center, where we grow about 30 million pounds of cucumbers that come back here to be pickled and jarred," said Dalton.

The emporium doubles as a Best Maid Museum, so if you want to see the pickling process at the factory, you'll have to settle for reading about it here.

"One of the other reasons we started the store was people want the tours and unfortunately, we’re just not set up to safely, and within federal regulations, provide tours to the public," Dalton added.

It's no secret that the emporium has every pickle in existence, but they also carry a long line of pickle-flavored things.

"We have pickle fudge. We have pickle popcorn, pickle dip mix, we have pickle seasoning salt. We have t-shirts, we have cups, we have everything to make your pickle heart… pickled, I guess?" Dalton joked.

If you're looking for the weirder side of pickle-flavored things, they have that too.

"I mean, I think that this is a little subjective. I would say the crickets for sure. We have cotton candy which is one of our biggest sellers," said Dalton.

If you need an excuse to indulge in everything pickle-related, you can say you're doing it for health reasons.

"Now, I’m not a doctor, but I’ve heard through the pickle gossip that pickle juice has many health benefits. It can help with muscle cramps, dehydration, hangovers, and it’s also good to put in your food as a marinade," Dalton said.

Best Maid Pickle Emporium also offers the chance for you to try products you're unsure about, and you don't have to pay a thing.

"So, we do pickle tastings to give people a different try if they’ve never had a certain pickle. We have food, we have beer, we try to make it a little party. All of our events are 100% free. If we have a food truck, that’s for purchase, but tastings, beer tastings if we’re giving beer away, it’s all free and it’s all available on our social medias," said Dalton.

