Youth basketball camp honors murdered Dallas NBA star Andre Emmett

The Dallas community came together Saturday morning to honor an Oak Cliff basketball star who was murdered nearly five years ago.

Andre Emmett rose through the ranks, taking his talents to Texas Tech and eventually the NBA.

Now, his loved ones want to help other young players do the same.

This was not a typical basketball camp. Behind every pass and dribble came a story.

"I am continuing what he started," said Regina Oliver, Emmett’s mother.

In 2019, Emmett was murdered after being robbed at gunpoint near his home in Old East Dallas.

The former Texas Tech guard, NBA player, and Carter High School standout was only 37 years old.

"Andre is watching. He is seeing my mom and my family - keeping up the tradition," Oliver said.

The YMCA on Hampton Road in Oak Cliff was one of the many gyms Emmett would visit in the Metroplex to become a better player, but most importantly, a better man.

September of 2019 will never be the same for Emmett's mother, but hosting the third annual Summer Hills Youth Basketball Camp through Oliver Family Charities helps.

"I'm happy for the kids. I'm grateful for the registration that we did get, and we are just going to keep it going," his mother said.

More than 40 children showed up, sharing the same passion as Emmett.

"They are making it fun and engaging for all of us, and it's just fun to be here learning to do things with friends and teammates," said 13-year-old Collin Traylor from Midlothian High School.

He was there to be the best guard, but also the best man.

"He was very dedicated, very dedicated to his craft, always wanted to get better. He did a lot for his community, gave back, and he appreciates the young kids here," the young athlete said.

All to honor and continue Emmett’s legacy.

Among those honoring him was former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, as well as NBA champion Stephen Jackson.