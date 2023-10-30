World Series: Max Scherzer set to start Game 3 for Rangers

The Texas Rangers will try to re-take the lead against the Diamondbacks in Arizona Monday night during Game 3 of the World Series.

The series is tied 1-1 after Saturday night’s Game 2 loss at Globe Life Field.

Many fans may have left the ballpark dazed and confused. But they can take comfort in the knowledge that the Rangers are 8-0 in postseason games played on the road.

Both teams worked out Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Rangers tried not to dwell on the 9-1 thrashing they suffered in Game 2. They only had four hits, an unusually low number for a team with an explosive offense.

On Monday night, they will turn to 39-year-old veteran pitcher Match Scherzer.

Scherzer struggled in the American League Championship Series against Houston as he returned from an injury.

Now, he will rely on his extensive postseason experience to try and deliver a strong performance.

"I feel like I’m getting past the shoulder hiccup or strain and just getting back in the swing of things," he said.

Scherzer said he understands the challenge at hand and is prepared to execute at a high level.

"They’re a good team. I understand. We see the challenges they present. It’s gonna be a grind to go up against them," he said.

The 25-year-old rookie Brandon Fought will start for the Diamondbacks.

He made his Major League debut against Texas back in May and really got hit around. But he’s been solid in the postseason for Arizona.

While the Rangers are on the road for the next three games, fans can cheer them on at Globe Life Field.

Admission to the watch parties is $10, and parking is free. Select concession stands will be open, and the team store will be selling World Series merchandise.

Nearby Texas Live will also have all the big screens on the Rangers game.

The first pitch is just after 7 p.m.