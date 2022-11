World Cup Thursday guide: Ronaldo, Neymar hit the pitch

article

Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar.

Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women's World Cups.

Neymar, meanwhile, is the leader of a Brazil team seeking a record-extending sixth World Cup title but first in 20 years. Brazil plays Serbia in its first match.

All attention is on Ronaldo, though, following his messy but mutual split this week with Manchester United.

The 37-year-old forward, likely playing in his final World Cup, gave an explosive interview only days before traveling to Qatar that criticized manager Erik ten Hag and United's owners, triggering the split. And on Wednesday, Ronaldo was banned for two Premier League matches and fined 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton last season.

The ban will follow Ronaldo to whatever new club he joins in any country but does not apply to the World Cup.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew cautioned against assuming Ronaldo's headlines will be a distraction for Portugal.

"It is not our problem what is happening within the Portuguese team," Ayew said Wednesday. "They are all great professionals playing at top teams and they will be ready for the World Cup, whatever else is happening.

"We go into this game with Portugal favorites on paper," he added. "But we have to show that it is more important what happens on the pitch. We are playing a big side with top players, but we believe in ourselves and will make it very difficult for them."

Ghana is the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup at No. 61 and is a massive underdog in a group that also includes Uruguay and South Korea.

Ronaldo said before his Manchester United departure that the drama has nothing to do with the World Cup. Teammate Bruno Fernandes agreed.

"Our focus is 100% on the national team and we are 100% focused on what we have to do," Fernandes said.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been deliberately quiet since arriving in Qatar with his only public statement a social media post with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo — a clear indicator his only goal is another World Cup title for his country.

"This is our dream," Brazil forward Richarlison said. "Neymar posted that photo because it’s his dream, too. He wants to win that and we know how willing he is to win that. He can do whatever he wants. It’s his dream. If Neymar is happy here, we will be happy. That’s the most important thing."

Neymar has five goals in six games this year for Brazil, all on penalty kicks.

Serbia has yet to advance out of the group stage in three previous World Cup appearances as an independent nation. It has also failed to qualify for the European Championship in five tries.

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Heungmin Son of Korea Republic shakes hands with Darwin Nunez of Uruguay after the 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and Korea Republic at Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Pho Expand

South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.

The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely team to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.

However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had best chances: Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

Uruguay will next face Portugal in Group H while South Korea plays Ghana.

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Breel Embolo of Switzerland scores their team's first goal past Andre Onana of Cameroon during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Claud Expand

Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the World Cup on Thursday and he kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born.

The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute, standing all alone eight meters (yards) out in the middle of the goalmouth to take Xherdan Shaqiri’s low pass.

Embolo then pursed his lips in a wry smile and held his arms out wide, before raising his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed to him near the penalty spot.

He pointed toward Swiss fans behind the goal where he had scored then to Cameroon fans at the opposite corner of Al Janoub stadium.

The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was five. They spent time in France before settling in Switzerland, the country he is now representing at a second World Cup.

Though an African-born player scored, teams from Africa are now scoreless through the four games they have played at this World Cup. All have played higher-ranked teams, and Morocco and Tunisia earned 0-0 draws, respectively against Croatia and Denmark.

Cameroon’s streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002.

Brazil and Serbia are also in Group G and they meet later Thursday.