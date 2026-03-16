Dallas Shooting: 2 killed outside apartments in Far Northeast Dallas

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The Brief Two men were killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Far Northeast Dallas; one victim has been identified as 21-year-old Mardreus Ward. Officers discovered both victims suffering from gunshot wounds around 9:45 p.m. in the 12100 block of Audelia Road. No suspect or motive has been identified, and police are still working to confirm the identity of the second victim.



Two people were killed late Sunday in a shooting in Far Northeast Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police said it happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.

Responding officers found two men dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.

One man was identified as 21-year-old Mardreus Ward.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still investigating the shooting. They haven’t released any details about a suspect or motive.

They’re also still trying to identify the second man.