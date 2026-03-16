Dallas Shooting: 2 killed outside apartments in Far Northeast Dallas
article
DALLAS - Two people were killed late Sunday in a shooting in Far Northeast Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas police said it happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.
Responding officers found two men dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
One man was identified as 21-year-old Mardreus Ward.
What we don't know:
Police said they are still investigating the shooting. They haven’t released any details about a suspect or motive.
They’re also still trying to identify the second man.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.