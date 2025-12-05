World Cup 2026: What to know about Group F
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin in June.
Nations from around the world will compete for a chance to win the sport's premiere tournament.
Teams in Group F will play in Texas, Mexico and Kansas.
Teams in Group F
- Netherlands
- Japan
- Winner of Euro Playoff B: Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania
- Tunisia
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group F Schedule
The games for Group F will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, NRG Stadium in Houston and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
Netherlands
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 4: Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands, Jan Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, Cody Gakpo of the Nether
- Population: 18M
- Primary language(s): Dutch
- Fun fact: About a third of the country lies below sea level.
- Player to watch: Virgil van Dijk
- FIFA Ranking: 7
Japan
- Population: 124M
- Primary language(s): Japanese
- Fun fact: Co-hosted first World Cup held in Asia (2002).
- Player to watch: Takefusa Kubo
- FIFA Ranking: 18
Winner of Euro Playoff B
- The third team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff B matches between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, and Albania.
Tunisia
- Population: 12M
- Primary language(s): Arabic
- Fun fact: The ancient city of Carthage is here.
- Player to watch: Ellyes Skhiri
- FIFA Ranking: 40
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.