World Cup 2026: What to know about Group F

The Brief The FIFA World Cup begins in June. Group F features Netherlands, Japan, the winner of Euro Playoff B, and Tunisia. Group F will play two games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin in June.

Nations from around the world will compete for a chance to win the sport's premiere tournament.

Teams in Group F will play in Texas, Mexico and Kansas.

Teams in Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Winner of Euro Playoff B: Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania

Tunisia

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group F Schedule

The games for Group F will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, NRG Stadium in Houston and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

Netherlands

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 4: Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands, Jan Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, Cody Gakpo of the Nether Expand

Population: 18M

Primary language(s): Dutch

Fun fact: About a third of the country lies below sea level.

Player to watch: Virgil van Dijk

FIFA Ranking: 7

Japan

Population: 124M

Primary language(s): Japanese

Fun fact: Co-hosted first World Cup held in Asia (2002).

Player to watch: Takefusa Kubo

FIFA Ranking: 18

Winner of Euro Playoff B

The third team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff B matches between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, and Albania.

Tunisia

Population: 12M

Primary language(s): Arabic

Fun fact: The ancient city of Carthage is here.

Player to watch: Ellyes Skhiri

FIFA Ranking: 40