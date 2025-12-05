World Cup 2026: What to know about Group E
The World Cup is making its return to North America.
Twelve groups, containing four teams each, will fight for the chance to advance to the knockout rounds.
Here are the team in Group E.
Teams in Group E
COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: German fans dressed up as Franz Beckenbauer, Rudi Voller and Gert Muller prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 7, 2025 in Cologne, Ger
- Germany
- Curaçao
- Ivory Coast
- Equador
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group E Schedule
The games for Group E will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and BMO Field in Toronto.
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
Germany
COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: Jamie Leweling of Germany passes the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 7, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB M
- Population: 84M
- Primary language(s): German
- Fun fact: Four-time World Cup winners.
- Player to watch: Nick Woltemade
- FIFA Ranking: 9
Curaçao
- Population: 0.16M
- Primary language(s): Dutch, Papiamentu
- Fun fact: Smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.
- Player to watch: Leandro Bacuna
- FIFA Ranking: 82
Ivory Coast
- Population: 28M
- Primary language(s): French
- Fun fact: World’s top cocoa-bean producer alongside Ghana.
- Player to watch: Evan Ndicka
- FIFA Ranking: 42
Ecuador
- Population: 18M
- Primary language(s): Spanish
- Fun fact: Named for the Equator running through it.
- Player to watch: Moisés Caicedo
- FIFA Ranking: 23
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.