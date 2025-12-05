Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026: What to know about Group E

Published  December 5, 2025 1:38pm CST
FIFA World Cup
Do you want to score tickets to the FIFA World Cup or volunteer for the events? This episode tells you what to look for and look out for to make sure you're a part of the action. Plus, soccer icon and FOX Analyst Alexi Lalas talks about what it was like being on the U.S. Men's Team during the '94 FIFA World Cup. And FOX 4's Clarice Tinsley and Mike Doocy react to themselves reporting on the '94 World Cup here in North Texas and take a pop quiz on 90's pop culture.

The Brief

    • The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America.
    • Group E features Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Equador.
    • The group's first games will be held on June 14.

The World Cup is making its return to North America.

Twelve groups, containing four teams each, will fight for the chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Here are the team in Group E.

Teams in Group E

COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: German fans dressed up as Franz Beckenbauer, Rudi Voller and Gert Muller prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 7, 2025 in Cologne, Ger

Expand
  • Germany
  • Curaçao
  • Ivory Coast
  • Equador

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group E Schedule

The games for Group E will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and BMO Field in Toronto.

  • June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
  • June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
  • June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
  • June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
  • June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
  • June 26: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

Germany

COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: Jamie Leweling of Germany passes the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 7, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB M

Expand
  • Population: 84M
  • Primary language(s): German
  • Fun fact: Four-time World Cup winners.
  • Player to watch: Nick Woltemade
  • FIFA Ranking: 9

Curaçao

  • Population: 0.16M
  • Primary language(s): Dutch, Papiamentu
  • Fun fact: Smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.
  • Player to watch: Leandro Bacuna
  • FIFA Ranking: 82

Ivory Coast

  • Population: 28M
  • Primary language(s): French
  • Fun fact: World’s top cocoa-bean producer alongside Ghana.
  • Player to watch: Evan Ndicka
  • FIFA Ranking: 42

Ecuador

  • Population: 18M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish
  • Fun fact: Named for the Equator running through it.
  • Player to watch: Moisés Caicedo
  • FIFA Ranking: 23

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

