World Cup 2026: What to know about Group E

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America. Group E features Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Equador. The group's first games will be held on June 14.



The World Cup is making its return to North America.

Twelve groups, containing four teams each, will fight for the chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Here are the team in Group E.

Teams in Group E

COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: German fans dressed up as Franz Beckenbauer, Rudi Voller and Gert Muller prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 7, 2025 in Cologne, Ger Expand

Germany

Curaçao

Ivory Coast

Equador

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group E Schedule

The games for Group E will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and BMO Field in Toronto.

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

Germany

COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: Jamie Leweling of Germany passes the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion on September 7, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB M Expand

Population: 84M

Primary language(s): German

Fun fact: Four-time World Cup winners.

Player to watch: Nick Woltemade

FIFA Ranking: 9

Curaçao

Population: 0.16M

Primary language(s): Dutch, Papiamentu

Fun fact: Smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.

Player to watch: Leandro Bacuna

FIFA Ranking: 82

Ivory Coast

Population: 28M

Primary language(s): French

Fun fact: World’s top cocoa-bean producer alongside Ghana.

Player to watch: Evan Ndicka

FIFA Ranking: 42

Ecuador

Population: 18M

Primary language(s): Spanish

Fun fact: Named for the Equator running through it.

Player to watch: Moisés Caicedo

FIFA Ranking: 23