World Cup 2026: What to know about Group C
In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 48 countries will compete to win soccer's ultimate prize.
The tournament is broken up into 12 groups with four teams each.
Here's who is in Group C.
Teams in Group C
Joao Pedro, goalkeeper of Brazil, saves the penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Round of 16 match between Brazil and France in Doha, Qatar, on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Im
- Brazil
- Morocco
- Haiti
- Scotland
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group C Schedule
The games for Group C will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
- June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
Brazil
EDER MILITAO of Brazil plays during the Football Men's international Friendly Match at World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on October 10, 2025. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
- Population: 203M
- Primary language(s): Portuguese
- Fun fact: Only nation at every World Cup (and 5-time champs).
- Player to watch: Vinícius Júnior
- FIFA Ranking: 5
Morocco
- Population: 37M
- Primary language(s): Arabic, Amazigh (Berber)
- Fun fact: First African team to reach a World Cup semifinal (2022).
- Player to watch: Achraf Hakimi
- FIFA Ranking: 11
Haiti
- Population: 11.7M
- Primary language(s): Haitian Creole, French
- Fun fact: First independent Black republic (1804).
- Player to watch: Duckens Nazon
- FIFA Ranking: 84
Scotland
- Population: 5.5M
- Primary language(s): English, Scots, Scottish Gaelic
- Fun fact: Golf’s historic home: St Andrews.
- Player to watch: Scott McTominay
- FIFA Ranking: 36
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.