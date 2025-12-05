World Cup 2026: What to know about Group C

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts in June. Group C plays its first games on June 13. All of the group's games will be in the eastern U.S.



In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 48 countries will compete to win soccer's ultimate prize.

The tournament is broken up into 12 groups with four teams each.

Here's who is in Group C.

Teams in Group C

Joao Pedro, goalkeeper of Brazil, saves the penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Round of 16 match between Brazil and France in Doha, Qatar, on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Im Expand

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group C Schedule

The games for Group C will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

June 13 : TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 13: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

Brazil

EDER MILITAO of Brazil plays during the Football Men's international Friendly Match at World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on October 10, 2025. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Population: 203M

Primary language(s): Portuguese

Fun fact: Only nation at every World Cup (and 5-time champs).

Player to watch: Vinícius Júnior

FIFA Ranking: 5

Morocco

Population: 37M

Primary language(s): Arabic, Amazigh (Berber)

Fun fact: First African team to reach a World Cup semifinal (2022).

Player to watch: Achraf Hakimi

FIFA Ranking: 11

Haiti

Population: 11.7M

Primary language(s): Haitian Creole, French

Fun fact: First independent Black republic (1804).

Player to watch: Duckens Nazon

FIFA Ranking: 84

Scotland

Population: 5.5M

Primary language(s): English, Scots, Scottish Gaelic

Fun fact: Golf’s historic home: St Andrews.

Player to watch: Scott McTominay

FIFA Ranking: 36