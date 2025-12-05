World Cup 2026: What to know about Group A

The Brief The FIFA World Cup draw was held on Friday. Mexico, one of three host countries, headlines the group. Group A will play five of its six group stage games in Mexico.



The 2026 World Cup will get underway in June.

On Friday, FIFA drew which teams will play each other in the group stage of the tournament.

Here's a look at what you need to know about Group A, which features Mexico.

Teams in Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Winner of Euro Playoff D: Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group A Schedule

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 18: Cesar Montes #3 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Group Stage - Group A match between Suriname and Mexico as part of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium Expand

Host country Mexico will feature in Group A.

The games for Group A will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

June 11: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City

June 11: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 18: Mexico vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 24: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

Mexico

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 18: Mexico fans cheer in the stands after their teams scores a goal during the Concacaf Gold Cup Group stage match between Suriname and Mexico on June 18, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Expand

Population: 129M

Primary language(s): Spanish

Player to watch: Edson Álvarez

Fun Fact: Home to Chichén Itzá, a modern world wonder.

FIFA Ranking: 15

South Africa

Population: 61M

Primary language(s): 11 official (incl. Zulu, Xhosa, English)

Fun fact: First African World Cup host (2010).

Player to watch: Ronwen Williams

FIFA Ranking: 61

Korea Republic

Population: 52M

Primary language(s): Korean

Fun fact: Co-hosted 2002; reached the semis that year.

Player to watch: Heung-min Son

FIFA Ranking: 22

Winner of Euro Playoff D

The fourth team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff D matches between Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and North Macedonia.