World Cup 2026: What to know about Group A

Published  December 5, 2025 12:09pm CST
The Brief

    • The FIFA World Cup draw was held on Friday.
    • Mexico, one of three host countries, headlines the group.
    • Group A will play five of its six group stage games in Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will get underway in June.

On Friday, FIFA drew which teams will play each other in the group stage of the tournament.

Here's a look at what you need to know about Group A, which features Mexico.

Teams in Group A

  • Mexico
  • South Africa
  • Korea Republic
  • Winner of Euro Playoff D: Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group A Schedule

The games for Group A will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

  • June 11: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City
  • June 11: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
  • June 18: Mexico vs. TBD - Guadalajara
  • June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
  • June 24: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City
  • June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

Mexico

  • Population: 129M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish
  • Player to watch: Edson Álvarez
  • Fun Fact: Home to Chichén Itzá, a modern world wonder.
  • FIFA Ranking: 15

South Africa

  • Population: 61M
  • Primary language(s): 11 official (incl. Zulu, Xhosa, English)
  • Fun fact: First African World Cup host (2010).
  • Player to watch: Ronwen Williams
  • FIFA Ranking: 61

Korea Republic

  • Population: 52M
  • Primary language(s): Korean
  • Fun fact: Co-hosted 2002; reached the semis that year.
  • Player to watch: Heung-min Son
  • FIFA Ranking: 22

Winner of Euro Playoff D

  • The fourth team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff D matches between Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and North Macedonia.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

