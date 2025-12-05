World Cup 2026: What to know about Group A
The 2026 World Cup will get underway in June.
On Friday, FIFA drew which teams will play each other in the group stage of the tournament.
Here's a look at what you need to know about Group A, which features Mexico.
Teams in Group A
- Mexico
- South Africa
- Korea Republic
- Winner of Euro Playoff D: Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group A Schedule
Host country Mexico will feature in Group A.
The games for Group A will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.
- June 11: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City
- June 11: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 18: Mexico vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 24: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey
Mexico
- Population: 129M
- Primary language(s): Spanish
- Player to watch: Edson Álvarez
- Fun Fact: Home to Chichén Itzá, a modern world wonder.
- FIFA Ranking: 15
South Africa
- Population: 61M
- Primary language(s): 11 official (incl. Zulu, Xhosa, English)
- Fun fact: First African World Cup host (2010).
- Player to watch: Ronwen Williams
- FIFA Ranking: 61
Korea Republic
- Population: 52M
- Primary language(s): Korean
- Fun fact: Co-hosted 2002; reached the semis that year.
- Player to watch: Heung-min Son
- FIFA Ranking: 22
Winner of Euro Playoff D
- The fourth team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff D matches between Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and North Macedonia.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.