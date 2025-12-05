World Cup 2026: When are the games at AT&T Stadium?

The Brief AT&T Stadium will host 9 FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. One of the two semi-final games will also be held at AT&T Stadium. The first game in North Texas will be Sunday, June 14.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching, and no stadium will host more games than AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The stadium, which will be known as Dallas Stadium for the duration of the tournament, will host nine games, including one of the two semi-final matches.

World Cup Games at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: An aerial drone view of AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team plays, on April 01, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

The dates of the games at AT&T Stadium have been released.

Group Stage

Sunday, June 14: Group F

Wednesday, June 17: Group L

Monday, June 22: Group J

Thursday, June 25: Group F

Saturday, June 27: Group J

Round of 32

Tuesday, June 30: Group E (second place) vs. Group I (second place)

Friday, July 3: Group D (second place) vs. Group G (second place)

Round of 16

Monday, July 6: Winner of Group K second place and Group L second place vs. Winner of Group H first place and Group J second place

Semi-Final

Tuesday, July 14

The exact times and teams for the Group Stage matches will be released on Saturday, Dec. 6, the day after the FIFA World Cup Draw.

Will the US play at AT&T Stadium?

The U.S. Men's National Team does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for the USA to play in Arlington.

The team that comes in second place in Group D will play at AT&T Stadium on Friday, July 3 for the Round of 32.

The US could also play in North Texas if they reach the semi-finals.

Will Mexico play at AT&T Stadium?

Mexico does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for El Tri to play in Arlington.

Mexico would have to reach the semi-finals of the tournament after finishing second or third in Group A.