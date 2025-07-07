Wings move Fever rematch in August to American Airlines Center following record attendance

article

The Brief The Dallas Wings will move their August 1 game against the Indiana Fever to the larger American Airlines Center. The move comes after a recent Wings-Fever game at the AAC drew over 20,000 fans, a franchise record. Tickets for the August 1 game at American Airlines Center go on sale July 11 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.



Just over a week after recording one of the highest-attended games in WNBA history, the Dallas Wings have announced they will move the Aug. 1 Indiana Fever game to American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

Tip-off remains at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.

Local perspective:

Fans who have already purchased tickets for Wings-Fever on Aug. 1, when it was scheduled for College Park Center, will be refunded via AXS. Wings Season Ticket Members and those who purchased group tickets through the Dallas Wings Ticket Office will have their tickets relocated to a comparable location at American Airlines Center.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster for the American Airlines Center game on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. CT.

Big picture view:

The Wings and Fever played in front of a crowd of 20,409 on June 27 at AAC, not only establishing a franchise regular-season record, but becoming just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to be played in front of 20,000 fans, and 10th overall, even including postseason play.

The Wings became just the fourth team in WNBA history to host a game that drew more than 20,000 fans, joining the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Shock.

The Wings-Fever game on June 27 aired nationally on ION and drew 1.14 million viewers, the most-watched WNBA game on ION this season and the seventh most watched ever on the network.

What you can do:

For questions regarding ticketing, contact the Dallas Wings Ticket Office at (817) 469-9464 and tickets@dallaswings.com