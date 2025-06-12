Wings fall to Mercury after Paige Bueckers’ return

article

The Brief Rookie Paige Bueckers missed the past four games while out on concussion protocol. She scored 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night. The team still lost 93-80.



Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers returned to the court on Wednesday night.

What's new:

The number one overall WNBA Draft pick put on a show for fans in Phoenix.

She scored a game-high 35 points and connected on five three-point shots.

But even with three other starters scoring at least 10 points each, the Wings lost to the Mercury 93-80.

The backstory:

Bueckers missed four games while in concussion protocol.

While it’s not clear when she suffered the concussion, she missed games against the Chicago Sky, Seattle Storm, Las Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx.

The team lost all four of those games.

Dallas is currently 1-9 on the season.

What's next:

The Wings hope to break their six-game losing streak while playing in Las Vegas on Friday night.