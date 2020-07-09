Willie Calhoun ready to go after recovering from broken jaw

article

As the Texas Rangers continue workouts at Globe Life Field ahead of the shortened season, one player has benefitted from the shutdown.

Four months ago, Willie Calhoun had his jaw broken when he was hit by a pitch in a spring training game. The shutdown has given him time to heal.

“I kinda got lucky because I didn’t miss a regular game. I missed three spring training games. It wasn’t really nothing too serious. I don’t think anyone would be able to break their jaw and come back and miss no games, no regular-season games at all. So I think that’s pretty nice,” Calhoun said.

The Rangers’ outfield said he plans to play all 60 games but admits it’s going to take some time to get his confidence back in the batter’s box.

“Even right now, I’m a little bit hesitant on inside pitches. But I’m sure over the next seeing live bp every single day it’ll become easier to me to get back into it,” Calhoun said.

So far only pitcher Brett Martin and outfield Joey Gallo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The Rangers’ season is due to start on July 24 against the Colorado Rockies in Arlington.