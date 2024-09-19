Where to watch the Cowboys, other NFL games: Week 3

After an embarrassing Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will look to get back on track against reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys-Ravens matchup is just one of several interesting games on the Week 3 slate.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys: America's Game of the Week

What: Baltimore Ravens (0-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

When: Sunday, September 22 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Network: FOX

Dallas enters Week 3 with a 1-1 record in an already up and down season.

After soundly beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Cowboys were blown out in their home opener against the Saints 44-19. The Dallas offense moved the ball well, but only scored one touchdown against New Orleans. The defense was a no-show from the jump, with the Saints scoring touchdowns on its first six drives of the game.

In Week 3, the Cowboys will square off against a desperate Baltimore Ravens team who are already in a must-win game.

The Ravens started the season 0-2 after losses to the Chiefs and Raiders. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

The Cowboys will have to focus on stopping the run after being gashed for 190 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground against the Saints.

The Ravens running game features former All-Pro Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson is a threat with his legs, in addition to his arm.

Announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be in the booth for their third straight Cowboys game.

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 7:15 p.m. CT (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 12 p.m. CT (FOX 4)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 3:05 p.m CT (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 3:05 p.m CT (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX 4)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 7:15 p.m. CT (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 11 p.m. CT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source FOX Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano and the AP's Rob Maaddi contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL and FOX Sports.

