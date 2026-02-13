Dallas Weather: Severe storms possible on Valentine’s Day

The Brief There's widespread rain in the forecast on Saturday for Valentine's Day. Most of North Texas is under a marginal risk for severe weather with strong winds and "pocket change" hail possible. The areas with the highest risk are east of the DFW metroplex.



After several very pleasant weather days, big changes are coming to the forecast. There are rain and storm chances for Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

Friday Forecast

Friday is expected to be another nice day with temperatures in the upper 70s and clouds only taking over late in the afternoon.

Stray showers are possible on Friday evening. There’s also about a 30% change of isolated storms overnight into Saturday morning, especially west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Saturday Forecast

The rain is nearly certain for Valentine’s Day.

After a few morning showers with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s or low 70s, there’s a 90% change for showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. Some of the storms could continue into Saturday evening.

All of North Texas will be under a marginal risk for severe weather.

"It’s only a Level 1 risk. That doesn’t mean you’re completely out of the woods but that means this is a low-end severe weather threat. More of your garden variety of severe storms with wind and a hail possibility within the strongest storms," said FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Josh Johns.

Wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph and hail could be dime, nickel or quarter-sized. Brief tornado spin-ups can’t be ruled out.

The areas with the highest risk on Saturday evening are parts of eastern North Texas, southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Most of North Texas is looking at 1-2 inches of rain total for Saturday.

7-Day Forecast

Sunday and beyond look drier.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 60s. Monday’s President’s Day holiday will be in the mid-70s.

Then temperatures will approach 80 again by the middle of next week.