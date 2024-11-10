When is the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight? How to stream and more
ARLINGTON, Texas - Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match in Arlington on Friday.
The long-awaited match between Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, will be held at AT&T Stadium.
The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.
The bout was originally planned for July 20, but had to be rescheduled after Tyson had an ulcer flare up.
The former heavyweight champ has since been cleared.
Tyson has not fought since a tie in an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.
Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, is 10-1 with seven knockouts in his fighting career.
When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?
- When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- Network: Netflix
The Tyson-Paul fight will be Friday, Nov. 15.
The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.
There are 7 total fights on the card.
Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.
Paul-Tyson Undercard
- Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
- Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
- Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
- Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
- Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
- Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes.
Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Tickets
(L-R) Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and US YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul face off during a press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC on August 18, 2024, in New York City. The heavyweight match has been rescheduled for November 15, 2024,
Tickets for the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are on sale.