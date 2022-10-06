'We're underdogs!?!': Mike McCarthy shocked Vegas isn't backing the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach couldn't hide his shock when he found out his team was not favored in Sunday's game against the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams.

During a news conference on Thursday, a reporter asked McCarthy if he has ever used the Vegas point spread as a way to motivate his team.

"I don't know if I ever have," McCarthy responded. "What is it this week?"

When the reporter informed McCarthy the spread was 5.5 points McCarthy was taken aback.

"We're… we're underdogs?," McCarthy said before he started laughing. "You just wrote my Saturday night speech."

McCarthy ended the conversation taking a more serious tone.

"I'll just say this, we're nobody's underdog," he said.

The Cowboys have only been favored in one game this season, Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

Dallas is 3-1 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys take on the Rams in Los Angeles Sunday at 3:25 p.m.