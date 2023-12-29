Expand / Collapse search

Von Miller calls domestic violence allegations 'untrue'

DALLAS - Buffalo Bills star and North Texas native Von Miller is finally talking about the domestic violence allegations against him. He called them untrue and incorrect.

Miller addressed the media for the first time since turning himself in to Dallas police in November.

The DeSoto native is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at a Dallas high-rise during the Bills’ by week.

The woman claimed Miller shoved and pushed her to the ground and briefly put pressure on her neck.

She gave police a video recorded during the incident.

Miller and the woman have been a couple for seven years and have children together.

"Been a crazy month. Obviously, there are things I can't talk about but everything that is out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion. Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does. But it's never been any of the things that were alleged against me. So hopefully over time all this stuff will get cleared up. And life is just, sometimes life just be living," he said.

Miller was arrested on a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

He is free after posting a $5,000 bond.

The NFL said it is also investigating and will continue to allow Miller to play while the process plays out.