UNT vs. Houston football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases in UNT's program

The football game between the University of North Texas and the University of Houston scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 positive test results from Mean Green players.

The two teams are working to reschedule the game, but no date has been set at this time.

There were four positive tests this week for UNT’s football program, and those people have been put in isolation. After contact tracing, UNT was not able to field a team for the game against Houston.

This is the third game that has been canceled for Houston after the other team had positive COVID-19 tests.

The positive coronavirus tests come after UNT played SMU over the weekend. SMU said they did player testing on Monday, and had no positive COVID-19 cases.