Tyler Guyton to be out for weeks after Cowboys training camp injury

The Brief Second-year offensive tackle Tyler Guyton injured his knee during training camp practice on Monday. An MRI revealed a bone fracture, which will sideline Guyton for about four to six weeks. The good news is that it's not an ACL injury and he won't need surgery.



Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is expected to be out for several weeks after injuring his knee at training camp on Monday.

Tyler Guyton Injured

Guyton went down during Monday’s practice.

The second-year left tackle is now expected to miss four to six weeks, according to reports.

Initially, coaches and trainers feared he had an ACL injury. But an MRI revealed that his ACL was still intact, and he instead has a bone fracture in his knee.

Guyton had a disappointing rookie season on the Cowboys’ offensive line. But he’d looked impressive at training camp and seemed poised to have a bounce-back year.

Of course, it could have been worse. Guyton will miss a significant amount of time but his injury reportedly will not require surgery.

What they're saying:

Defensive end Sam Williams had some advice for Guyton on how to handle the setback. Williams missed all of last season with a knee injury.

"Just stay grounded. Use this as an advantage because everything happens for a reason, I believe," he said. "I just feel like he’s in good hands with the crew we got back there taking care of him."

Tyler Booker’s Ups & Downs

There have been several ups and downs at training camp for Booker, the Cowboys’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama.

Booker began running with the first team at the start of camp. He was briefly demoted but is now back at right guard with the starters.

He’s likely to stay there now that guard Rob Jones has been sidelined for two to three months with a neck injury.

What they're saying:

As for Booker, he played at Alabama, so he knows what it’s like to face pressure. But he admits that even during the early stages of training camp, working against NFL talent has been a different story.

"I mean, that’s just the epitome of the offensive line. You’re doing algebra in a fist fight. You know what I mean? You gotta know who is going where, where they’re coming from, this, that, and a third. We had a fair share of blitzes in the SEC, but it’s at a different speed. It’s at a different level on this level. So, my experience has definitely helped me, but I still just have to make sure that I’m doing everything in my power to be able to pick it up on this level as well," he said.