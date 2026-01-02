Trevon Diggs to play this week for the Green Bay Packers

The Brief Former Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is now a member of the Green Bay Packers and expects to play in Sunday's game.

Dallas released the veteran cornerback to gain salary-cap relief and roster flexibility following his recent struggle with injuries.

Diggs reunites with former teammate Micah Parsons as Green Bay looks to secure a Wild Card spot.

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs expects to play this week for the Green Bay Packers.

The backstory:

Dallas cut ties with Diggs on Tuesday. He entered the waiver wire and was then picked up by the Green Bay Packers.

Although Diggs was a key piece of Dallas’ defensive identity, this season has been marred by a series of injuries and inconsistent performances.

His release underscores the team’s focus on roster flexibility and health. It also provides salary-cap relief for Dallas as the team continues to reshape its defense under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

What they're saying:

Diggs said he is not only excited about his new opportunity, but he’s also excited to be reunited with former teammate Micah Parsons.

He said both are excited about being on the same team again.

"I called Micah immediately and he was just ecstatic. He was so pumped, and you know, it was a beautiful feeling, honestly. It just felt like a relief. It just felt like a fresh start. Uh, He told me it's work. It's a lot different. He said, you know, I'm going to like it a lot, and I'm going to enjoy it. And so far, I've been enjoying it a lot," Diggs said.

What's next:

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and are likely to secure a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

The Cowboys finish the 2025 season on Sunday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX 4.