Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Dallas merchandise released: Where to buy gear

article

The Brief Official Dallas-themed FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise is now available online, featuring apparel and accessories ranging from $12 to $100. Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) will host nine matches, including five group-stage games starting June 14 and a high-profile semifinal match. Specific match-ups are already set for the city, featuring major international teams like England, Argentina, and the Netherlands.



North Texas soccer fans can begin gearing up in style now that FIFA has released official Dallas-themed merchandise through its online store, spotlighting the city’s role as one of the top host sites in the United States, for what will be the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

Dallas merchandise unveiled

What we know:

FIFA on Monday unveiled a Dallas-specific merchandise line through its online store, highlighting the city’s role as one of the marquee U.S. host sites for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The newly unveiled collection features "FIFA 26 Dallas" branding across a range of apparel and accessories, including unisex and youth hoodies, T-shirts, caps, scarves, pins and magnets.

Several items incorporate green and blue colorways and stylized "26 Dallas" graphics alongside the FIFA World Cup Trophy emblem. Prices range from $12 for accessories such as pins and magnets to $100 for adult hooded sweatshirts.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

2026 World Cup Schedule: Matches at Dallas Stadium

Big picture view:

Dallas Stadium, the temporary tournament name for AT&T Stadium under FIFA’s sponsorship-neutral branding policy, will host its first match on June 14, when the Netherlands faces Japan.

The city’s full group-stage schedule is set as follows:

Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan

Wednesday, June 17: England vs. Croatia

Monday, June 22: Argentina vs. Austria

Thursday, June 25: Japan vs. Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania

Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina

With 104 matches spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 World Cup will be the largest in the tournament’s history. In total, Dallas Stadium will host nine matches, including five group-stage contests, two Round of 32 games and one Round of 16 match-ups. Officials have also confirmed that a semifinal will be played in Dallas, further cementing the city’s prominence in the tournament.

Related article

What's next:

The merchandise release marks another visible milestone in the countdown to kickoff, offering supporters in North Texas their first opportunity to purchase Dallas-branded gear ahead of the June 14 opener.