Travis Kelce: Sun glare at AT&T Stadium is 'f***ing ridiculous'

Travis and Jason Kelce have joined the people piling on about the problems with the sun at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was blinded by the sun while trying to catch a pass during the blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related article

The brothers talked about the glare issues in Jerry World on their New Heights podcast and didn't hold back.

"Playing in that stadium, I've f***ing had that problem before," said Travis, who plays tight end for the Chiefs. "That f***ing glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is f***ing ridiculous."

Jason Kelce, a former Eagle who played his fair share of games at AT&T Stadium, called for shades.

"'The world knows where the sun is,'" Kelce said quoting Jones. "Yeah, and so do architects and people that build stadiums, and usually you try to avoid the fact the sun might be directly in your receiver's eyes."

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

Travis did say that Arlington is not the only place that he's experienced issues with the sun.

The tight end says glare can also be an issue at the outdoor Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

"There is a time if there is a noon game that in the first and second quarter, maybe peeking into the third quarter, that you're going to get that sun coming across the field," said Kelce.

Both of the Kelces said that when you aren't blinded by the sun, the rays streaming through the windows add an aura to the stadium.

"It does look beautiful, and I love playing at Cowboys Stadium when that's happening. It makes it feel really cool until you miss a touchdown," said Travis.

The Cowboys will be back in AT&T Stadium on Monday night to take on the Houston Texans.

Jason Kelce said he will be in Arlington and will monitor the sun situation before the game and even try to catch a pass.